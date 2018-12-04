MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) versus Ameri (AMRH) Financial Comparison

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -24.54% 0.87% 0.41% Ameri 4.22% -17.86% -8.11%

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MACOM Technology Solutions and Ameri, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 3 4 3 0 2.00 Ameri 0 0 1 0 3.00

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $21.70, suggesting a potential upside of 21.57%. Ameri has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,062.16%. Given Ameri’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameri is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Ameri shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Ameri’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $570.40 million 2.04 -$139.97 million $0.14 127.50 Ameri $48.59 million 0.23 -$9.07 million ($0.75) -0.37

Ameri has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MACOM Technology Solutions. Ameri is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MACOM Technology Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Ameri on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as point-to-point wireless backhaul radios, high density networks, active antenna arrays, radars, magnetic resonance imaging systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company serves various markets, such as networks, which includes carrier and enterprise infrastructure, wired broadband and cellular backhaul, cellular infrastructure, photonic solutions, and fiber optic applications; aerospace and defense comprising military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links; and multi-market that consist of industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors, as well as an e-commerce channel. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Ameri Company Profile

AMERI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports. In addition, the company's digital services comprise Langer Index, a mobile-supported Web-based assessment system for collecting and analyzing information technology (IT) organizational effectiveness. Further, it designs, implements, and manages Business Intelligence and analytics solutions; and provides other enterprise services, such as consulting services for global and regional SAP implementations, as well as SAP/IT solution advisory and architectural, project management, IT/ERP strategy, and vendor selection services. Additionally, the company offers data warehousing and other enterprise resource planning services. AMERI Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.