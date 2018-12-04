Macquarie Analysts Give Nike (NKE) a $98.00 Price Target

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $98.00 target price by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nike from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

Nike stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $77.30. 295,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Nike has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $4,219,350. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $128,253,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 531,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 684,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 536,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

