Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) received a $200.00 target price from equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.54 and a 52-week high of $325.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.69 per share, with a total value of $249,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul A. Friedman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.00 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,169,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,035,000 after acquiring an additional 553,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,664,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,409,000 after acquiring an additional 294,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,243,000 after acquiring an additional 243,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,627,000 after acquiring an additional 169,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,742,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

