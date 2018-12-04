Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) Stake Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Magellan Health worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 165,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 31,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,781,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Health by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 69,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Magellan Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Leerink Swann cut Magellan Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Magellan Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

MGLN opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Magellan Health Inc has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $112.25.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

