Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,484,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 130,312 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,725,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $4,490,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

