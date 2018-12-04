Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $184,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $69,621,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 183.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after buying an additional 741,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,447,000 after buying an additional 557,312 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,438,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,857,000 after buying an additional 506,702 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5,677.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,674,000 after acquiring an additional 476,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.07.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,610,063.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $601,089.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,403 shares of company stock worth $10,928,342. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $184,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/mainstay-capital-management-llc-adv-has-184000-position-in-amerisourcebergen-corp-abc.html.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.