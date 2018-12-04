Maistro (MAIS) Shares Down 12.2%

Maistro PLC (LON:MAIS)’s share price was down 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.01 ($0.01). Approximately 6,753,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,243% from the average daily volume of 502,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

Maistro Company Profile (LON:MAIS)

Maistro plc operates an enterprise services platform worldwide. The company operates an enterprise indirect spend management platform, which provides cloud-based software and managed services, including sourcing, supplier short listing, contract and project management, and payment processing and reporting solutions for the purchasing of business goods and services.

