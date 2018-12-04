Manitex Capital (MNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Manitex Capital Inc. (CVE:MNX) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

About Manitex Capital (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Valeo Pharma Inc, acquires and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products primarily in Canada. It operates through Investments and Pharmaceutical segments. The company sells its products through wholesalers and retail pharmacy chains, as well as through hospitals and other groups.

