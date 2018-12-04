Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.06). Manitowoc posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 146.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

MTW has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 183,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 691,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.82 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $44.03.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

