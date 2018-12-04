Marriott International (MAR) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) in a report issued on Monday. Robert W. Baird currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAR. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $119.53 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $1,046,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,397.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Marriott International by 331.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

