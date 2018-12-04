Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.59

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.59 and last traded at $87.69, with a volume of 130857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,075,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 383,166 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 433,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after buying an additional 49,052 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,046.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

