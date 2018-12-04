Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,292 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $711,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 212,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MLM opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $241.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Nomura started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $187.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.11.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

