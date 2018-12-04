Masari (MSR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,900.00

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, Masari has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00004886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. Masari has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $7,900.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 8,518,797 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

