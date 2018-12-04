Masimo Co. (MASI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Masimo worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 43.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,838,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth $13,262,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

In related news, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $328,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $165,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,180 shares of company stock valued at $39,704,049. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $112.22 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

