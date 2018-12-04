Masimo (MASI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Masimo outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company’s key Product revenue segment has been witnessing strong growth. The company is also seeing strong demand for its SET pulse oximetry products and rainbow platform. Expansion in gross and operating margins in the last couple of quarters is noteworthy. Management is optimistic about Masimo’s alliance with Philips. Increased R&D expenses imply greater focus on innovation. Management is also hopeful about receiving FDA clearance for ORi. In fact, the company recently received FDA approval for RD SET sensors with Masimo Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion SET pulse oximetry. A raised guidance for 2018 paints a bright picture. On the flip side, Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment have been sluggish in recent times. Furthermore, the company faces fierce competition from the MedTech bigwigs. The stock is overvalued at the moment.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Masimo to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Masimo from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Masimo stock opened at $112.22 on Monday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ramshorst David J. Van sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $165,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,180 shares of company stock valued at $39,704,049. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Masimo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

