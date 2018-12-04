Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $209.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $140.61 and a 12 month high of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.55.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

