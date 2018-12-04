Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stake Lowered by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.48% of Matador Resources worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Matador Resources by 180,414.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,483,828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,006 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,138 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 40.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,026,084 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,885,000 after purchasing an additional 581,649 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,643,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

MTDR opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources Co will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David E. Lancaster acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $579,833.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $631,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

