Materion Corp (MTRN) Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.60% of Materion worth $17,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. Materion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Materion had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $297.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at $490,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/materion-corp-mtrn-position-lifted-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.