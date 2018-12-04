Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.23

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 13795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

MXWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxwell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxwell Technologies Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its stake in Maxwell Technologies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,944,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after buying an additional 1,371,620 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

