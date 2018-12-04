McColl’s Retail Group (MCLS) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at Liberum Capital

McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities raised McColl’s Retail Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

MCLS traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.01). 813,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,871. McColl’s Retail Group has a one year low of GBX 181.15 ($2.37) and a one year high of GBX 300.75 ($3.93).

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

