McKesson Co. (MCK) Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,336 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.46.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.36%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

