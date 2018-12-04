MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MedEquities Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:MRT opened at $6.92 on Friday. MedEquities Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.58.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. On average, analysts expect that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other MedEquities Realty Trust news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $36,109.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 441,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,650 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $131,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

