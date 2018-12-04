Metcash (MHTLY) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHTLY opened at $12.23 on Monday. Metcash has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $16.71.

About Metcash

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

