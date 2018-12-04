MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $64.06 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.07.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

In related news, VP K. Pigott Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.91 per share, for a total transaction of $65,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 31,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,683.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $601,506.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $933,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1,684.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $237,000.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

