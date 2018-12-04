Michael S. Polacek Buys 971 Shares of Knowles Corp (KN) Stock

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) insider Michael S. Polacek bought 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $14,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,103.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 68,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,348. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. Knowles Corp has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.32.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

