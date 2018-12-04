Microsoft Co. (MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela Sells 10,000 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.52. 44,482,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,189,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $80.98 and a 12-month high of $116.18.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 423,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 24,014,135 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,746,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 298,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 50,474 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Microsoft Co. (MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela Sells 10,000 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/microsoft-co-msft-cmo-christopher-c-capossela-sells-10000-shares.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.