Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Lifted by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,096 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,940 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.2% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,168,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,073,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,297,776 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,297,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,912,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,682 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,324,544 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,806,983,000 after purchasing an additional 726,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $853.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $4,061,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,238,415.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,199,869.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,080 shares of company stock valued at $34,562,293 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

