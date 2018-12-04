Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Stake Lowered by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,644 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,055,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 554,222 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 50.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 13.0% during the second quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 71,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $112.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $80.70 and a 1 year high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $21,700,632.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $214,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,973.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,080 shares of company stock valued at $34,562,293. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

