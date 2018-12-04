Millrock Resources (MRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 33500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has 27 exploration projects, including 8 gold, copper, and zinc properties in Alaska; 3 gold/polymetallic projects in British Columbia; a uranium project in New Mexico; and 15 gold, silver, and copper projects in Mexico.

