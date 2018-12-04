Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 653,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,106,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after buying an additional 145,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,919,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,469,000 after purchasing an additional 305,441 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after purchasing an additional 541,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 368,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENLC. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

In other news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,403.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENLC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -241.60 and a beta of 2.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 0.89%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,160.00%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate.

