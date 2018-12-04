Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (FTAI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 512,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 35.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 10.3% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,050,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after acquiring an additional 97,729 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

FTAI opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 1.44. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.26 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,100.00%.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

