Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,488 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,006,000 after purchasing an additional 331,293 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 403.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 409,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 328,112 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,130,000 after acquiring an additional 125,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $374,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,883.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $484,368.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,617 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,795. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAY opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $102.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

