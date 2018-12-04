Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $13.23 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175,383 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $17,002,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 36.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 53,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 23.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,519,000 after buying an additional 262,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EXR opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.12. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.53 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $75,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $234,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

