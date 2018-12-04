Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,863,221 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,408 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,863,221 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $154,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $179,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Clarkson Capital downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

NYSE:FCX opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,863,221 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-sells-1863221-shares-of-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.