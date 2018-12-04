Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223,991 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 555,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

BMRN opened at $97.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.96 and a beta of 1.62. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $829,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $370,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,051,439.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,650 shares of company stock worth $3,247,620. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp-trims-holdings-in-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn.html.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.