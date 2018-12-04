Mizuho Analysts Give ConocoPhillips (COP) a $68.00 Price Target

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has been given a $68.00 target price by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

COP stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.92. 7,442,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,904. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 88,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 332,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 6,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

