MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,937,000 after buying an additional 729,038 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,341,000 after buying an additional 903,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $285,845,000 after buying an additional 213,849 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 974,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,925,000 after buying an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,509,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

NYSE LH opened at $148.07 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,459 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/mml-investors-services-llc-acquires-1459-shares-of-laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh.html.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.