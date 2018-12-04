MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 12,029 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

JPS stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $10.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

