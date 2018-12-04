Moffett Nathanson Downgrades CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) to Neutral

Moffett Nathanson cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCI. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.11.

NYSE:CCI opened at $113.70 on Monday. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,774.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 7.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,196,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771,236 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,565,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 11,163.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 314,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 312,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 7.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

