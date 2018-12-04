Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ: MOGO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mogo Finance Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.6% of Mogo Finance Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mogo Finance Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo Finance Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 225 862 1087 53 2.43

Mogo Finance Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.08, suggesting a potential upside of 148.54%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 32.16%. Given Mogo Finance Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo Finance Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo Finance Technology $37.54 million -$15.21 million -4.19 Mogo Finance Technology Competitors $5.92 billion $668.80 million 16.62

Mogo Finance Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mogo Finance Technology. Mogo Finance Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo Finance Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo Finance Technology -39.52% -1,609.72% -15.25% Mogo Finance Technology Competitors 13.33% -50.52% -1.06%

Summary

Mogo Finance Technology peers beat Mogo Finance Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc. operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers enhance their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoCard, a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa card; MogoMoney personal loans; MogoProtect to identity fraud protection; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution. The company was formerly known as Hornby Management Inc. and changed its name to Mogo Finance Technology Inc. in June 2012. Mogo Finance Technology Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

