Mongodb (MDB) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.53-1.52) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($1.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $243.7-244.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.63 million.Mongodb also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-1.53–1.52 EPS.

Shares of MDB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.73. 2,730,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.12 and a beta of -0.63.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 57.74% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $53.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mongodb from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.92.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $8,377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management sold 683,871 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $56,344,131.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,904 shares of company stock worth $79,863,660. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

