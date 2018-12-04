Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.66

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 3877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Monotype Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monotype Imaging from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. B. Riley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Monotype Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monotype Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Monotype Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging in the second quarter worth $199,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. AXA bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Monotype Imaging during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monotype Imaging by 165.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Monotype Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYPE)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

