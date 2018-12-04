Morgan Stanley Cuts FedEx (FDX) Price Target to $230.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $275.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.85.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx has a 12-month low of $207.90 and a 12-month high of $274.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $225.16 per share, with a total value of $225,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $281,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 5,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 33,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

