Morgan Stanley (MS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

11/27/2018 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will support revenues. Moreover, enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, slowdown in debt originations remains a major concern as it might hurt top-line growth to some extent. Moreover, mounting expenses are likely to hurt profitability in the near term.”

11/26/2018 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will support revenues. Moreover, enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, slowdown in debt originations and mounting expenses remain major concerns for the company.”

11/21/2018 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Also, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will support revenues. Moreover, enhanced capital deployment activities reflect a strong balance sheet position. However, slowdown in debt originations remains a major concern as it might hamper top-line growth to some extent. Moreover, mounting expenses might hurt profitability in the near term.”

11/20/2018 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Morgan Stanley's shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s efforts to strengthen wealth management business, focus on corporate lending and normalized levels of trading activities will support revenues. However, slowdown in debt underwriting and mounting expenses remain near-term concerns. Nonetheless, enhanced capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

10/24/2018 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

10/16/2018 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2018 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/16/2018 – Morgan Stanley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Vining Sparks. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “MS’ ROTCE should improve by 3 percentage points in 2018E and by another percentage point in 2019E, which should push its excess return-on-equity to 5 to 6 percentage points and its expected price-to-tangible book value toward 165% eventually. Moreover, MS’ 3Q’18 operating earnings per share has grown by 31% over 3Q’17; however, its stock price is down 6% since October of last year. Thus, we believe MS should be able to generate a significant outperformance once investors stop minimizing recent improvement in returns due to recession worries.””

NYSE:MS opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,000.00, for a total transaction of $7,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,088,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,828,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,474,000 after buying an additional 90,065 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $636,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 603,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 469,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 487,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

