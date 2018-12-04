Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Stake Lessened by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 456.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,910,000 after purchasing an additional 613,534 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,065,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 31.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,574 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,686 shares in the company, valued at $608,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $1,987,358.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,155,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,360,928.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 296,461 shares of company stock worth $37,423,835. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

MORN opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

