Mosaic Co (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th.
Mosaic has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 5.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mosaic to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.
Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $37.37.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
