Motorola Solutions (MSI) PT Set at $136.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Laurentian reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.89.

NYSE MSI opened at $133.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $89.18 and a twelve month high of $133.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 14,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,854,962.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $91,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 952,530 shares of company stock worth $120,146,516 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after purchasing an additional 78,616 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

