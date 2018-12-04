MS International (LON:MSI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:MSI opened at GBX 218.50 ($2.86) on Tuesday. MS International has a twelve month low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Get MS International alerts:

In other news, insider Michael O’Connell bought 13,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £25,015.40 ($32,687.05).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MS International (MSI) Releases Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/ms-international-msi-releases-earnings-results.html.

MS International Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.