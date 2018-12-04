MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 586,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

