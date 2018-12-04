MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €189.39 ($220.22).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Commerzbank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €201.00 ($233.72) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of ETR:MTX traded down €8.70 ($10.12) on Thursday, reaching €180.90 ($210.35). The company had a trading volume of 195,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €114.75 ($133.43) and a 52-week high of €156.80 ($182.33).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines, modules, and components in Germany, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturing Business; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Business.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.